First American Trust FSB Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First American Trust FSB lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $364.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.57.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

