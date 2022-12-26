First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Position Trimmed by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $119.40 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $209.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.87 and its 200-day moving average is $138.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.08.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

