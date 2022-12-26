First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
FUNC stock opened at $19.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $127.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First United has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $24.50.
First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 32.12%.
First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.
