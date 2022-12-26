Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 646,150 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 15,961.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY stock opened at $22.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.31. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $33.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 126.07%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.