Forsta AP Fonden Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,389,000 after buying an additional 1,868,954 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,913,000 after buying an additional 460,939 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,874,000 after buying an additional 17,709 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.2 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

NYSE WPC opened at $79.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.25%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

