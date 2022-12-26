Forsta AP Fonden Raises Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $507,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,230,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,959,000 after purchasing an additional 307,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,313,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,180,000 after acquiring an additional 241,939 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

ZM opened at $65.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average is $89.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of -0.33. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.83 and a twelve month high of $192.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.48.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,350 shares of company stock worth $674,469 over the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.