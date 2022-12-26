Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $4.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.46. Geospace Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies

About Geospace Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,529,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 936,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 65,257 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 851,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 308,805 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 660,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 62,550 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

