Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Geospace Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $4.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.46. Geospace Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies
About Geospace Technologies
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geospace Technologies (GEOS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.