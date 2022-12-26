Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.91.
About Golden Minerals
Featured Articles
