Goodman Advisory Group LLC Sells 341 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.80 and a 200-day moving average of $97.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $447.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

