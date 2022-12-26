Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $859,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $318.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.85. The company has a market cap of $326.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $417.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.