Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,088,482,000 after buying an additional 1,517,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 572.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,763,898,000 after acquiring an additional 925,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 68.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,426,000 after purchasing an additional 677,374 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ES opened at $84.23 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.36.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

