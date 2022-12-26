Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 112.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 26,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 977,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,356,000 after buying an additional 30,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 138,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

