HGK Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 42.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $177.40 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.41 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $343.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

