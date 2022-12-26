HGK Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD stock opened at $318.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $307.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $417.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $326.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

