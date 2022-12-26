HNP Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HNP Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot stock opened at $318.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $417.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.85. The company has a market capitalization of $326.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

