Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 30.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 51.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 70.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Stock Up 0.8 %

HMC stock opened at $23.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $30.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 4.15%. Research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

About Honda Motor

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.