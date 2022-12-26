Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Innodata Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INOD opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $82.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. Innodata has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%. The business had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Innodata

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INOD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Innodata by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 378,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Innodata by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

