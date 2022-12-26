Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:INOD opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $82.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. Innodata has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $9.00.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%. The business had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter.
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.
