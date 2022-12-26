Innova Wealth Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Innova Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.5% of Innova Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %

AbbVie stock opened at $163.10 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.26 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

