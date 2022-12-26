Innova Wealth Partners Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Innova Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.59 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.57.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.