Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) General Counsel Sells $32,964.27 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 3,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,964.27. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 256,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,685.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
ChargePoint Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 40.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 17.2% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 181.0% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 62,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 40,022 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint by 7.8% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Featured Stories
