Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells $29,076.03 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $29,076.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,460.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
ChargePoint Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of CHPT stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 148,328 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 288,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Featured Stories
