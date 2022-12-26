Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells $29,076.03 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $29,076.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,460.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ChargePoint Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 148,328 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 288,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHPT. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

