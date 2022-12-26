Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells $29,076.03 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $29,076.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,460.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ChargePoint Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 148,328 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 288,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ChargePoint Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHPT. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.