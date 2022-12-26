Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $3.33 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 44.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 50.7% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 55.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $88.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.69 and a 52 week high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

