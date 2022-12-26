iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,611 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,741,000 after buying an additional 148,793 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 118.8% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 674,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after purchasing an additional 366,320 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 592,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,564 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 82,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $32.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $39.67.

