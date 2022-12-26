iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,181,000. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 160.3% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,295,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.96 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.90.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

