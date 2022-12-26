iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Genworth Financial Inc’s Largest Position

Genworth Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 405,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 85.1% of Genworth Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Genworth Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $145,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $384.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.