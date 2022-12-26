iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of My Personal CFO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after buying an additional 4,942,934 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 4,797,972 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,646,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.59 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $390.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.57.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

