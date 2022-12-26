iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $384.59 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $390.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.57.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.