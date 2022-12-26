iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $384.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $390.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

