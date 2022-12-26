iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $68.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.40. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $85.92.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.