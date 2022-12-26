Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s 5th Largest Position

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.3% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $177.48 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

