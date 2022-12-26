JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 41,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 386,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,957,000 after acquiring an additional 74,197 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 44,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $131.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $169.81. The company has a market capitalization of $385.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

