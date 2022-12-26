Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,301,000 after purchasing an additional 737,977 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,227,000 after purchasing an additional 655,216 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5,355.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 504,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 494,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 109.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,220,000 after purchasing an additional 239,558 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,153,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ITB stock opened at $61.03 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.98.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

