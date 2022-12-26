Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 257,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 57,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IYJ opened at $96.24 on Monday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.57.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

