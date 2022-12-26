Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 350 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,979,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,240,000 after acquiring an additional 666,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Jabil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,772,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,918,000 after acquiring an additional 50,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $69.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $73.79.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Raymond James cut their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jabil to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 393,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,156,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 393,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,156,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 14,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,011,512.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,152 shares of company stock valued at $7,825,238. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile



Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

