Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 566 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,496,000 after buying an additional 87,370 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $138.79 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.24 and a 52-week high of $170.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.56.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

