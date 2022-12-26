Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $82.33 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $102.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.50.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.