Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,018,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.06.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $85.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $226.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day moving average is $89.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $138.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

