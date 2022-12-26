Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $386,000 Stock Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $12.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $809.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. This is an increase from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.82%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

