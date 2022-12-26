Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $432,000 Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 271 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $156.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.13 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.89 and its 200-day moving average is $119.95. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $173.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Evercore ISI upgraded First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on First Solar to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

