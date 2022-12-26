Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,383,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 893,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,756,000 after buying an additional 487,517 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,088,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,308,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,961,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

