Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $497,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.64.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $70.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

