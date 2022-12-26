Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,067,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 93,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 30,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $163.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.67. The company has a market capitalization of $288.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.26 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

