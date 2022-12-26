Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $681,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,803 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 19.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 67.6% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 66,431 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 695.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

