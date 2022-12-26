Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $405,000 in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95.

