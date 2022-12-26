Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $578,000 in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Trimble by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

TRMB stock opened at $48.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $88.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.77.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

