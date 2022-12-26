Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $784,000 in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orange by 33.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 820,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 204,010 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 104.9% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 29,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Orange by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Orange by 6.7% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 111,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 27.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 152,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 32,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ORAN. StockNews.com cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Orange from €10.00 ($10.64) to €10.50 ($11.17) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Orange from €11.50 ($12.23) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orange has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $9.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

