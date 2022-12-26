Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 61,968 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $44.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.76. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

