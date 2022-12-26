Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $428,000 Investment in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 59,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000.
iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $44.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.11. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $65.52.
About iShares Global Tech ETF
iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).
