Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $428,000 Investment in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 59,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $44.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.11. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

