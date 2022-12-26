Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 770 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 178.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $46.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.27 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $185.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTLF. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

