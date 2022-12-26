Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 170 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $82.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

